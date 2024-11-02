Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Centene alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Centene by 1,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $63.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average is $71.96. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.77 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.