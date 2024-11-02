Century Aluminum (CENX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. On average, analysts expect Century Aluminum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.48.

CENX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

