Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

EBAY opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $67.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in eBay by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

