Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $26.33. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cohu shares last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 132,407 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,675.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,475.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $130,204 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,422,000 after purchasing an additional 137,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,161,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,638,000 after purchasing an additional 51,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cohu by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 320,234 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 746,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,887,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 540,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

