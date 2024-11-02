Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 104.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,487.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,150,716.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,487.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,687 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $182.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.73.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 29.76%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.