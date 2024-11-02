Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.3 %

FIX opened at $392.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.25. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.23 and a 1-year high of $424.63.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,812,015. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

