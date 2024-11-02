Comparing InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) and Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE)

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) and Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for InvenTrust Properties and Lineage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lineage 0 5 11 1 2.76

InvenTrust Properties presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.07%. Lineage has a consensus target price of $93.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.38%. Given Lineage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lineage is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lineage pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 1,011.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Lineage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Lineage”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties $258.68 million 8.81 $5.27 million $0.09 328.26 Lineage $5.34 billion 3.08 -$77.40 million N/A N/A

InvenTrust Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lineage.

Profitability

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Lineage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties 2.52% 0.42% 0.27% Lineage N/A N/A N/A

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company’s business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2013.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc. is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

