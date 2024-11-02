Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Concord Medical Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Concord Medical Services stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Concord Medical Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.