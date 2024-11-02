Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Stock Up 2.1 %
Concord Medical Services stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
About Concord Medical Services
