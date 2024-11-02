Contrasting Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -14.55% -11.43% -9.27% Atlassian -6.89% -17.69% -3.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alkami Technology and Atlassian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 3 7 0 2.70 Atlassian 0 8 14 0 2.64

Volatility & Risk

Alkami Technology presently has a consensus price target of $37.44, suggesting a potential downside of 0.41%. Atlassian has a consensus price target of $243.16, suggesting a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Atlassian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlassian is more favorable than Alkami Technology.

Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Atlassian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alkami Technology and Atlassian”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $264.83 million 14.05 -$62.91 million ($0.47) -80.00 Atlassian $4.36 billion 13.38 -$300.52 million ($1.16) -193.41

Alkami Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alkami Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlassian beats Alkami Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture. It serves community, regional, super-regional credit unions, and banks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams. The company also offers Jira Service Management, an intuitive and flexible service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, such as IT, legal, and HR teams; and Jira Align, an Atlassian's enterprise agility solution designed to help businesses to adapt and respond dynamic business conditions with a focus on value-creation. In addition, it provides Bitbucket, an enterprise-ready Git solution that enables professional dev teams to manage, collaborate, and deploy quality code; Atlassian Access, an enterprise-wide product for enhanced security and centralized administration that works across every Atlassian cloud product; and Jira Product, a prioritization and road mapping tool. Further, the company's portfolio includes Atlas, a teamwork directory; Bamboo, a continuous delivery pipeline; Crowd, a single sign-on; Crucible, a collaborative code review; Fisheye, a search, track, and visualize code change software; and Compass, a developer experience platform. Additionally, it offers Opsgenie, an on-call and alert management software; Sourcetree, a free git client for windows and mac; Statuspage that communicates real-time status to users; Beacon, an intelligent threat detection software; and Atlassian Access that enhance data security and governance for Atlassian Cloud products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

