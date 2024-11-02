Contrasting Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY)

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY – Get Free Report) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Axfood AB (publ) and Grocery Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axfood AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Grocery Outlet 2 7 2 1 2.17

Grocery Outlet has a consensus target price of $19.73, suggesting a potential upside of 31.08%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Axfood AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

99.9% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 1.30% 5.18% 2.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and Grocery Outlet”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $10.22 2.47 Grocery Outlet $3.97 billion 0.37 $79.44 million $0.54 27.87

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grocery Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Axfood AB (publ) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses primarily in Sweden. It operates through four segments: Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross. The company sells groceries through Willys, HANDLAR'N, Hemköp, and Eurocash store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; Apohem, an online retail pharmacy; Matöppe, a personal grocery store and the retailer-owned mini-mart; Snabbgriss, a restaurant; and Tempo, a mini-mart format of retailer-owned stores. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) operates as a subsidiary of Axretail AB.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

