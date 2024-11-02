Contrasting Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) and Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) and Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cosan and Neste Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan N/A N/A N/A Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Cosan pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Neste Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Neste Oyj pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan $4.62 billion 0.79 $1.13 billion N/A N/A Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A $1.07 14.54

This table compares Cosan and Neste Oyj”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cosan has higher revenue and earnings than Neste Oyj.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cosan and Neste Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan 0 0 0 1 4.00 Neste Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50

Neste Oyj has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.17%. Given Neste Oyj’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neste Oyj is more favorable than Cosan.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Neste Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Cosan

(Get Free Report)

Cosan S.A. engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants. Its Compass segment distributes piped natural gas to industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and cogeneration customers; and develops infrastructure projects in a regasification terminal, offshore gas pipeline, and thermal generation projects utilizing natural gas, as well as commercialization of electricity and natural gas. The company’s Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Comma brand. Its Rumo segment provides logistics services for rail transportation, port storage, and loading of goods, including grains and sugar; and leases locomotives, wagons, and another railroad equipment, as well as operates containers. The company’s Radar segment manages agricultural property. It operates in Brazil, England, France, Spain and Portugal, Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, the United States, Asia, and internationally. Cosan S.A. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Neste Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets. The Oil Products segment produces, markets, and sells diesel, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, light and heavy fuel oils, and gasoline components, as well as special fuels, such as small-engine gasoline, solvents, liquid gases, and bitumen. This segment serves retailers and distributors, oil majors and trading companies, petrochemicals companies, and companies marketing lubricants and solvents, as well as road transportation, non-road uses, aviation and marine sectors. The Marketing & Services segment markets and sells cleaner fuels and oil products, and associated services to private motorists, transport companies, customers in aviation, shipping, industrial and agricultural sectors, municipalities, farmers, and heating oil customers through a network of service stations, as well as direct sales and distributors. The Others segment offers engineering solutions. The company was formerly known as Neste Oil Oyj and changed its name to Neste Oyj in June 2015. Neste Oyj was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

