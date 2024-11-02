Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after buying an additional 3,903,889 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total value of $1,716,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,656.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.47 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.82 and its 200 day moving average is $183.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities cut Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

