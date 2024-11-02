Creative Planning Grows Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,961 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sasol were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sasol by 2.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Sasol in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the first quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SSL opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Sasol Limited has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

