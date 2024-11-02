Crescent Energy (CRGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $653.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million. On average, analysts expect Crescent Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRGY stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.00 and a beta of 2.19. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

CRGY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski acquired 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $99,233.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,480.22. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $131,297 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

