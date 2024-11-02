Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 5,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Crescita Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$11.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

