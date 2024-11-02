Critical Comparison: IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) & Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE)

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nano Nuclear Energy and IDACORP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Nuclear Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 IDACORP 0 5 1 0 2.17

Nano Nuclear Energy currently has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 131.05%. IDACORP has a consensus target price of $107.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.71%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than IDACORP.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IDACORP $1.77 billion 3.19 $261.20 million $5.34 19.82

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and IDACORP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and IDACORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A N/A IDACORP 15.04% 9.16% 3.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDACORP beats Nano Nuclear Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About IDACORP

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada. As of December 31, 2023, it had approximately 4,762 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 23 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 11 switching stations; 30 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 186 energized distribution substations; and 29,714 pole-miles of distribution lines, and 131 MW of battery storage, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 633,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education. It also invests in housing and other real estate tax credit investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.