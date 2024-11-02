Critical Review: XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) versus Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) and XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Backblaze and XBP Europe”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $102.02 million 3.02 -$59.71 million ($1.26) -5.69 XBP Europe $166.57 million 0.18 -$11.05 million N/A N/A

XBP Europe has higher revenue and earnings than Backblaze.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

54.0% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of XBP Europe shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Backblaze shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 82.5% of XBP Europe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Backblaze and XBP Europe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze -42.34% -104.71% -36.79% XBP Europe N/A N/A -18.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Backblaze and XBP Europe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 4 0 3.00 XBP Europe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Backblaze presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.39%. Given Backblaze’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Backblaze is more favorable than XBP Europe.

Volatility and Risk

Backblaze has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBP Europe has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XBP Europe beats Backblaze on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About XBP Europe

(Get Free Report)

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business. The Technology segment engages in the sale of recurring software licenses and related maintenance, and hardware solutions, as well as provision of related maintenance and professional services. In addition, the company offers XBP platform that provides a secured network allowing billers, consumers, and businesses to communicate and transact; XBP Omnidirect, a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise level client communication management; and Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity, data modernization and cloud management, and generative AI. Further, it provides request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; robotic process automation solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in Egham, the United Kingdom. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

