Cullen Investment Group LTD. Has $11.17 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 135,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 37,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.1% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $197.93 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.47 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.