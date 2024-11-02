Curaleaf FY2024 EPS Cut by Alliance Global Partners

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Curaleaf in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $342.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.57 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark raised shares of Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $2.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.84. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

