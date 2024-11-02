Custom Portfolio Group LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 853.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $12,462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,981,391,230.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,516,270 shares of company stock worth $291,803,127. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day moving average is $115.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $42.89 and a 12-month high of $144.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

