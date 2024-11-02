Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dayforce traded as high as $74.76 and last traded at $74.51, with a volume of 847320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.95.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dayforce from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dayforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on DAY
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dayforce
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,135,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dayforce during the third quarter worth about $3,792,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,597,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,448,000.
Dayforce Stock Up 6.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dayforce
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dayforce
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.