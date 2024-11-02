DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 15,688 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 522,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 73,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,857,182. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $345,309.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,245.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,857,182. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637 and have sold 24,024 shares worth $1,051,375. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

