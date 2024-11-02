DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $253,196,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Paycom Software by 453.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $210.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.35. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $222.30.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 33.34%. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $308,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,984,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,509,123.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $308,704.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,984,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,509,123.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.80.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

