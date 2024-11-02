DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.45 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.50.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -206.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAC. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.84.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

