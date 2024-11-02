DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,504 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Bank of America started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

Shares of CNP opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 55.63%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

