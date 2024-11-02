DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,275 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in CarMax by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in CarMax by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

CarMax Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.88. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.