Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 4th

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 1st.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:YANG opened at $3.64 on Friday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $866,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 75,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 335,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 51,711 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.