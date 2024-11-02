Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 4th (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 1st.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 64.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 75,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 18.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 335,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 51,711 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

