Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, November 4th (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, November 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 1st.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUST. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 212,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 91,116 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 171.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

