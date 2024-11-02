Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, November 4th (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 1st.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:DUST opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 212,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 91,116 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

