Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,482 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,353,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 232.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 486,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 340,563 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,844,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 34.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 275,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.89. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

