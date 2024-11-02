Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.3% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $315.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.94 and a 12 month high of $330.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.49.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $5,380,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,968,950.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,520. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $5,380,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,968,950.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

