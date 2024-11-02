Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

