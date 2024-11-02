Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 41.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,344 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of SUM stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.17. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SUM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Summit Materials

About Summit Materials

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.