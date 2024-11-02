Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Humana by 115.4% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $260.71 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $527.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.06 and its 200-day moving average is $334.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. TD Cowen lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $402.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.48.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

