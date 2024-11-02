Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Entegris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

