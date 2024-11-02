Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $169,000 in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aegon by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after purchasing an additional 394,114 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at about $1,980,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Aegon during the first quarter worth about $1,600,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Aegon by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,517,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 136,208 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $6.32 on Friday. Aegon Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

