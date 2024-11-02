Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $68,000 in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 393.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 297,333 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 685.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 127,232 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 106,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $15.04.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

