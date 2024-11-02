Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,685 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth about $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $77,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $10.57 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.90 to $8.20 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

