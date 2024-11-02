Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 509,487 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 75,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 19,717 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $69.59.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

