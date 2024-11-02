Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,349 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 589,319 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 379,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,035,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $262.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $195.40 and a 1 year high of $268.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

