Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,370 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 464,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SRLN opened at $41.63 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.