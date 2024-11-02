Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 283,410 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.26.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

