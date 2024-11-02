Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Nomura by 997.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 102,445 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nomura by 98.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 212,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth $4,608,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.62. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

