Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.31.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.