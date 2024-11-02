Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,805,000 after buying an additional 468,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,874 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 17.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,533,000 after purchasing an additional 884,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,759,000 after buying an additional 150,109 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $87.28. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of -76.37, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -21.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,330,835 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

