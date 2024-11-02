Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,066 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 62,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $222.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.23 and a fifty-two week high of $226.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $634.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

