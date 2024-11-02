Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 186 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
NYSE:KMB opened at $134.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average is $139.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.