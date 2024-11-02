Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 186 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average is $139.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

