Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,541 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 51.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 21.5% in the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Paycom Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $210.65 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $222.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.35.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.80.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $336,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,339,411.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $336,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,339,411.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,731,540. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

