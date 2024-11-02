DMC Global (BOOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect DMC Global to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $171.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DMC Global Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.53. DMC Global has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BOOM shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

